Tributes paid to north-east wildlife lover

Tributes have today been paid to a passionate north-east environmentalist who has passed away aged 77.

A celebration of life is to be held later this month for Bob Davis from Ellon.

Bob, who worked as a warden at the Forvie Nature Reserve for almost two decades, was involved in a number of community groups, including the Aberdeenshire Environmental Forum and Ellon Biodiversity Action Group.

An avid traveller, Bob regularly went trekking throughout the world, including the Italian Alps, Himalayas and Nepal.

Today his daughter Catriona paid tribute, saying her dad was a larger than life character.

Catriona, 50, who lives in Hatton with her husband John, 59, said she had fond memories of going on camping trips with Bob and her brother Iain and in later years he would take her own sons, Callum, 23, and Euan, 19.

She said: “My dad was a very strong character.

“He was so passionate about the environment and it had been his passion since he was a little boy.

“My dad was a very practical person. He was very handy and even made a lamp out of stag antlers.

“His passion was for nature, environment and the mountains – and I have that too.

“My dad travelled extensively over the last two decades. He went into the Italian Alps in 1995 and he was only just back from Finland in August.

“He was away for the whole month trekking. He used to climb mountains and other high-altitude hills but as he got older he did walks in Sweden.

“Once a year he would take off on one of these big travels and pick a trek. He would stick everything on his back and just go.

“He had no mobile phone until I told him off and he got this satellite device so if he got into trouble we could locate him.”

Bob grew up in Chesham in Buckinghamshire and came to Scotland in 1966, first working in the Loch Lomond area as a farm worker. It was 1978 before he came to the north-east to take up a post as warden at the Forvie Nature Reserve at Newburgh.

Bob also ran the Forvie Tree Nursery when he left the reserve after near 20 years.

He was well known for leading walking groups and pupils from the nearby schools through the reserve to pass on his love for nature.

Catriona added: “Working with schools was another love for him. He adored working with the youngsters.

“He was very good at showing people things and teaching them.

“A lot of people have been saying to me that he lives on in the local ecology and in all the birds, insects and wildlife that have benefited from his trees.”

The celebration of life will take place at 11am at Haddo House on October 25.

Everyone who knew Bob has been invited to attend the event and asked to wear “happy” clothes.