Tributes paid to ‘loyal friend’ and ‘committed and vital’ Turriff FC committee member after fatal crash

A man who died in a four-vehicle crash on a notorious north-east road has been named locally as “committed and vital” Turriff United Football Club committee member Web Duncan.

Police, paramedics and four fire crews were dispatched to the scene of the collision on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road at Hattoncrook, near Whiterashes, at around 8.50am on Friday.

Mr Duncan, 62, died as a result of the crash, and two other men aged 24 and 58 were seriously injured.

The other people involved in the collision, which involved a silver Ford Focus, a black Volkswagen Golf, a white Volkswagen Transporter and a green Mercedes lorry, were not injured.

Mr Duncan had been involved with Turriff United FC for around 10 years and over the weekend dozens of tributes were paid to him.

On Saturday, during Keith FC’s match against Fort William FC, Keith FC flew its flag at half-mast in tribute to Mr Duncan.

‘Absolutely heartbroken’

A statement from Turriff FC on Saturday said he was a “loyal friend” and dedicated committee member of the club.

It read: “Yesterday as some of you may be aware Turriff United FC received the devastating news of the sudden passing of committee member Web Duncan.

“Web was a long-standing committee member as well as the husband of our treasurer Marlene and brother-in-law of vice-chairman Gairn Ritchie.

“Most of the fantastic facilities you see before you when you visit the ground was thanks to Web and his skills as a builder, putting in countless hours in the evenings and weekends to make the ground everything it could be.

“Needless to say we as a club are absolutely heartbroken that such a committed and vital member of our ‘squad’ and a loyal friend is no longer with us.

Junior fitba is built by people like Web….their contribution to the game is immense. Condolences to Web’s family & friends.” Gordon Robertson

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Marlene, Gary and Kevin at this terrible time along of course with their extended families.”

Scores of people also paid tribute to Mr Duncan, highlighting his commitment to the team and the sport itself.

Gordon Robertson said: “Junior fitba is built by people like Web….their contribution to the game is immense. Condolences to Web’s family & friends.”

Sandra Smith said: “Web was Turriff United”.

She added: “He would always find a job to do, nothing was ever too much trouble! He will be sorely missed as a committee member and a friend! Our thoughts are with Marlene and all her family! Web you were a legend!”

Fraserburgh FC manager Mark Cowie was also among those remembering the Turriff stalwart.

He said: “Such sad news. Heartfelt sympathies go to his immediate family, friends and of course those connected with Turriff FC. Turriff have made some unbelievable strides forward since coming into the Highland League and many people like myself have been lucky to have been a small part of that journey. However, I think it goes without saying that Web’s contribution to the club is immeasurable.”

Former Turriff United captain Cammy Bowden described Mr Duncan as “an absolute gent of a man”.

Following the crash on Friday morning, the road was closed for several hours to allow for a collision investigation to be carried out at the scene.

The police have urged anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any of the vehicles involved in the crash, or anyone who has footage of them, to phone 101 and help officers piece together the circumstances of the fatal incident.

Inquiries into the crash continuing

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, of the north-east road policing unit, said: “Sadly this collision has resulted in the death of one man and the serious injury of two others.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to please contact us.

“I would also like to speak with any motorists who were using the A947 this morning and may have seen any of the vehicles involved or who may have dashcam footage of them.”

Anyone who has information that could assist the police investigation is urged to phone 101.