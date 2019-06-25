Tributes paid to former Aberdeen councillor Jill Wisely

Elected members from across the political spectrum have paid tribute to a former Aberdeen councillor who passed away at the age of 76.

Jill Wisely, who served on Aberdeen City Council for nearly 30 years and represented the Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee ward for the Conservatives, died peacefully earlier this month after a battle with illness.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett led the tributes to Jill, stating they should mark her departure at yesterday’s full council meeting.

Conservative group leader Douglas Lumsden, who is also co-leader of the council, shared a couple of his memories of Jill, who helped during his election campaign in 2017.

He said: “I saw her just weeks before her passing. I went to her home and she was clearly very ill and weak but had no time for self-pity.

“We sat for about 30 minutes and I came out with a list of actions of things to do for the community.

“After 30 years of public service, she carried that on right until the end.”

Meanwhile, fellow co-leader Jenny Laing described Jill as a “huge character”, adding that she made sure the views of her constituents were represented within the chamber at “all times”.

And Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill said Jill was still “very much interested” in what was going on in the north-east after she stepped down from her role.

He added: “The world needs more Jill Wiselys not less. It’s sad we have lost the original model.”