Tributes paid to ‘enthusiastic’ and ‘much-loved’ 21-year-old killed in tragic farming accident

Tributes have been paid to a “dynamic” young woman whose death has devastated both the farming and local community.

Caroline Rennie, of Turriff, died in a farming accident in a field just off the A947 Aberdeen to Banff south of her hometown on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old was the second daughter of Andrew and Annette Rennie, of Gask Farm, and the youngest of a close-knit group of 12 cousins spanning well-known farming families.

Miss Rennie has been described as a “passionate” and “dynamic” farmer as well as an “active, popular and much-loved” members of Turriff Young Farmers’ Club.

She died following what police are describing as an “incident” in a field where farm machinery was being used.

“Horrendously tragic”

The north-east’s regional manager for the National Farmers Union Scotland, Lorna Paterson, described Ms Rennie’s death as a “horrendously tragic situation”.

She said: “On behalf of NFUS and our members, we express our huge sympathy and commiserations towards the Rennie family and Caroline’s wide circle of friends. Caroline was so well respected by those who knew her.

“Her passion for our industry was second to none; she had such a bright future ahead and was a real entrepreneurial and dynamic female within the farming locality.

“This horrendously tragic situation is just the cruelest of the cruelest and everyone in the farming arena is shocked. It is no secret that our agricultural industry is deemed to be a very dangerous sector, and our farmers and farm-workers face enormous challenges when working with machinery and livestock.

“Our hearts and thoughts lie with Caroline’s family at this harrowingly sad time.”

Banff and Buchan MP, David Duguid, said the news had rocked the community.

He added: “This tragic accident has shocked the local community here in Turriff.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the young woman involved, at what must be a very difficult time.”

Emergency response

Numerous police officers were seen investigating in a field next to the A947 Banff to Aberdeen road, about three miles south of Turriff, and the road was closed to motorists there for more than six hours.

The force says inquiries into Miss Rennie’s death are ongoing.

Detective Inspector John Lumsden, from the north-east’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Around 3.45pm on Saturday, April 3, officers were made aware of an incident within a field off the A947 near Turriff, involving a 21-year-old woman.

“Police attended and sadly the female was pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”

Further condolences have poured in online since the tragic news was shared.

Lee-Anne Greenall wrote: “My thoughts are with family and friends, and the emergency services who attended. So tragic.”

Laurieann McDonald added: “Awful news. So sorry for everyone in her life.”

Fiona Gillies said: “Thoughts with all the family at this sad time.”

And Sharon Grady Turnbull wrote: “Such sad news. Thoughts are with everyone involved, and especially her family.”

In 2010, Mr Rennie received one of Britain’s top bravery awards for the part he played in the dramatic late-night rescue of a female driver trapped in a raging torrent during floods that winter.