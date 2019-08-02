Tributes to Huntly FC director Tom Christie

A minute’s silence will be held to remember a Highland League director following his death.

Tom Christie, who had served Huntly FC since 2013, has died at the age of 62.

The mark of respect will be held before tomorrow’s match against Nairn for a man described as an “absolute gent”.

In a statement the club said: “Tom was the driving force behind establishing what has been described as ‘the best matchday hospitality in the Highland League’ and worked tirelessly behind the scenes on sponsorship and commercial activities as well as assisting with key fundraising events.

“All at the club have been left devastated by the news and he will be sorely missed by everyone at Christie Park.

“All our thoughts are with Tom’s wife Susan, his family and all his friends at this sad time.”

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Huntly chairman Gordon Carter said: “He was a dear friend to me and many others in our close-knit club”.

And Steve Dolan, manager of Deveronvale and former assistant at Huntly, said: “Tom put things right when he joined Huntly. He was a big character and a pleasure to know him.”