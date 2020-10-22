Tributes paid to Culter FC stalwart who ‘lived and breathed’ the club

Alex Irvine, known locally as ‘Gander’, has been hailed as a “true Culter FC legend” following his death this week at the age of 79.

Those who knew the popular Peterculter resident have spoken of his dedication to the club he served as player, club captain, manager and convenor.

Mr Irvine was associated with the Crombie Park said for more than 50 years and played a key part in its success over those decades.

He remained a common sight within the town and a fixture at Culter FC matches into his later life.

Mr Irvine signed from Banks O’ Dee in 1970 and quickly became captain, with his very presence at Culter FC said to have helped attract other top talents.

Hanging up his boots in 1976, he took over as manager of Culter FC until 1982, when he then became the club’s convenor.

In his later years, he remained at Crombie Park as a vocal supporter of the side and his commitment was recognised when the club chose to name its portacabin the “The Alex Gander Irvine Hospitality Suite” in 2018.

Mr Irvine, who died suddenly at Eastleigh Care Home, was described by friends as a “true Culter FC legend”.

Gordon Thomson, Culter FC president, said Mr Irvine “lived and breathed Culter FC”.

He added: “I signed for Culter and Gander in 1978 and learnt a lot from him.

“After a few years as manager, he stepped down to become the club convenor, ensuring the dressing rooms and kitchen were immaculate.

“During his last few years, he was an active committee supporter and he was the first voice you heard at Crombie Park on a Saturday afternoon.”

Mr Thomson said it was normal for him to be heard picking faults with the play of the club’s number five – a position he had filled with such distinction.

He added: “We pass on our condolences to his daughters and the rest of the Irvine family during these difficult times.”

Mr Irvine, who was married to his beloved Jean until her death, is survived by daughters Diane and Fiona.