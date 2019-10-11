Tributes paid to campaigner Trish Lively who changed lives of sick and premature babies in north-east

Tributes have been paid to a campaigner who helped change the lives of sick and premature babies in the north-east.

Trish Lively, who has died following a short illness at the age of 71, was one of the leading members of Friends of the Special Nursery, a campaign to build a new facility at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital which would go on to become the modern-day neonatal unit.

Serving as the publicity co-ordinator for the campaign, Trish’s efforts helped raise more than £900,000 to allow the new unit to be built in the 1980s.

She also raised funds for Childline.

Born in Ellon, Trish spent much of her life in the north-east before relocating to Dubai and latterly Cyprus with her husband Peter Reimann.

She had a passion for gardening and history and was also an animal lover, caring for an array of stray animals including 16 cats and three dogs.

She also had two children – Richard, 49, and Chloe, 37 – and two grandchildren: Jaime, 10, and eight-year-old Hugo.

Her family described her as “a warm and loving mother who will be greatly missed”.

Her current and former fellow campaigners have now paid tribute to the woman they described as a determined and loyal friend.

Her close friend Caroline Barron – formerly Henderson – who chaired the Friends of the Special Nursery group, said: “Trish was amazingly dynamic and focused and she had amazing powers of persuasion.

“She was so focused and had great visions for the nursery.

“She was also a hugely caring and generous person and through the campaign she made some wonderful lasting friendships.

“I will remember her as a wonderful friend and a fierce, tireless campaigner.

“She put her points across so well.

“She was so funny – I will always remember her sense of humour.

“That won her and the campaign a whole a lot of support from a lot of people and was a massive help in getting us over the line.

“It wasn’t easy and it was sometimes quite sensitive but she approached things with real empathy.

“She also managed to win over a lot of people who were initially quite reluctant to listen to what we had to say.

“One of the key things that came from the special nursery campaign was that it helped so many people and Trish was a vital part of that.

“She helped so many people through grief, trauma and often celebrations, and a lot of that was done in the background behind the scenes.

“She was hugely important to so many people who needed the unit at the time. She has had a lasting impact on so many lives.”

Current friends of the neonatal unit chairwoman Kirsty Bishop also paid tribute to Trish’s legacy.

She said: “Trish, along with the rest of the parents who started the charity, is a true inspiration.

“It is their original passion and values that the charity has kept and lived by.

“The work she put in was truly remarkable – especially at a time when there was no internet or social media to boost the campaign.

“We are eternally thankful to an amazing woman who has helped so many families in the unit. We can’t thank her enough.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to her and her family at this time. She really was an amazing lady.”