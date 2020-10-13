Tributes paid to Aberdeen Lads’ Club ‘legend’

Tributes have been paid to an Aberdeen “legend” after he passed away at the age of 72.

Dave Johnstone spent 40 years at the helm of Aberdeen Lads’ Club – an organisation set up for the benefit of young people across the city.

Dave dedicated his life to improving the lives of youngsters in the city and safeguarding the future of the organisation – despite facing adversity himself.

At the age of three, Dave contracted polio, which left him without full use of his right arm.

But that only encouraged him to live life to its fullest extent, representing his country in the swimming pool before becoming the driving force behind the Lads’ Club for several decades and raising three sons.

Tributes have poured in since his sudden passing from heart failure on October 6 – and his family have now spoken out about a man known throughout the north-east as someone who would give his all for others.

His eldest son David Jr said: “My dad was born in Aberdeen and was the youngest of three brothers. When he was three he got polio which meant he had no proper use of his right arm his entire life.

“That’s one of the things that makes him a hero. He’s never chosen to describe himself as disabled or taken any benefits or help for it.

“It never stopped him living a full working life.

“When he was young, he swam for Scotland against England, Wales and Ireland. He won quite a few silver medals – but there was one guy from Glasgow he just couldn’t beat.”

In addition to his sporting achievements, Dave, who lived in Balmedie, took on the role of organiser at the Lads’ Club – subsequently staying in the role for decades.

He was present for the club’s move from Woodside to its current site in Tillydrone, and oversaw the sale of the pitches – safeguarding the future of the organisation for future generations.

Dave Jr, 47, added: “He started at the Lads Club in 1978 and stayed there for about 40 years. It was in Woodside at the time, and he was involved when it moved to Tillydrone.

“So many people have said he helped change their lives and that they wouldn’t be where they are today if it wasn’t for my dad. He has had a profound effect on so many people’s lives.

“I knew he was well-thought-of but I didn’t realise how much.”

Dave’s efforts at the Lads Club led to him being presented with an Achievement over Adversity award by the Evening Express in 2001, after he helped raise £25,000 in a year to keep it operating.

He was also involved in other charitable ventures across the city, cementing his status as a true community champion.

But despite his success, Dave shunned the limelight – preferring to focus on helping others.

Dave Jr said: “He was very humble. The award is on his wall but it’s in his office, which he wouldn’t show to anybody.

“That’s how we didn’t know much about what he was doing. We have heard most of it from other people rather than dad.

“He wouldn’t brag about himself or blow his own trumpet. We knew he was a good guy who worked really hard for other people but it was only when others started telling us that we realised he was so much more than we gave him credit for.”

Away from work, he was a devoted family man, raising three sons – David, Craig and Steven – with Susan, his wife of 50 years.

He also enjoyed bowling, taught others to sail and was a season ticket holder at Pittodrie.

Latterly he spent much of his time caring for Susan after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

He suffered a stroke in 2016 which affected his ability to speak and write – but refused to let it beat him, and battled hard to overcome its effects in order to look after his wife.

Dave Jr said: “Me and my brothers idolise him.

“When my mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, dad looked after her way beyond what you would expect one person to manage.

“After he retired, he took on the full-time care of mum until she went into the care home last year.

“They are not long past their 50-year wedding anniversary. Dad managed to get down to visit mum despite coronavirus, and he managed to get some recognition from her that day.

“His grandchildren all play football for various teams around Aberdeenshire and he was there on the touchline even if it meant going to three games in a day.”

He added: “I want him to be known as a great Lads’ Club man, but he was also very proud of his family. My dad made it his ambition to have a strong family and he’s got three sons who are all very much family-oriented as well.

“What made him proudest was seeing the family all close together.

“He wasn’t ambitious for himself. Working at the Lads’ Club was a vocation rather than a job, and it wasn’t to better himself – it was to do the best he could for everyone around him.

“Dad had years and years of good life ahead of him and I am going to miss him for the rest of my life. Myself, my brothers and our families are absolutely heartbroken.

“Recently the birthday cards we have been getting from him have contained little inspirational messages. He never stopped giving us a good word of advice if he thought it was needed – even though we are all well grown up.”

One of those to benefit from Dave’s tenure at the Lads’ Club was Ross Grant, now a councillor for the Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen ward on Aberdeen City Council.

He said: “Dave’s service to the young people of Tillydrone was unbelievable. He played a very important strategic role in the Lads Club, but he was also the one who was always there at events doing every single job.

“He is a real loss to the Lads’ Club but the organisation is strong now because of the role Dave played. It has continued to succeed, and that will be his legacy.

“It is a lifetime of service and dedication, and that will continue to live on through the club.”

Paying tribute to Dave, the Lads’ Club said: “Dave was nothing but exceptional in his role as Aberdeen Lads Club organiser.

“He was dedicated to helping others and played such a significant role in so many lives over the years.

“We have lost a true Lads’ Club legend. Dave will always be in our hearts and memories.”

Dave’s funeral will be held on Friday at 11.30am. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to family only, but wellwishers are invited to pay their respects as the cortege passes along Causewayend from the funeral directors’.