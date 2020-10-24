Tributes paid to Aberdeen community football ‘legend’ Alex ‘Gander’ Irvine

An Aberdeen football club has paid tribute to a “true legend” who sadly died earlier this week.

Alex ‘Gander’ Irvine was 79 when he passed away on Monday, October 19 at Eastleigh Care Home in Peterculter.

Well known and respected in the community, he had been in the care home with dementia for the past few months.

His football team Culter FC has paid tribute to Alex, who is survived by his daughters Diane and Fiona.

Culter FC president Gordon Thomson said: “Gander, as he was known by everyone in Culter, was at true Culter FC legend and started the initial success at Culter Football Club when he signed in 1969/70 season.

“When he signed from Banks O Dee where he was a popular and ever-present player with the Dee, he attracted a lot of other good players from the city and Deeside clubs.

“Amongst these players was a young Doug Jamieson and Eric Duncan who formed a terrific friendship with Gander on and off the park over the next 50 years.”

He added: “Gander was the club captain for about five years and then became the club manager.

“I signed for Culter and Gander in 1978 and learnt a lot from him. After a few years as manager, he stepped down to become the club convenor, ensuring the dressing rooms and kitchen were immaculate.

“During his last few years, he was an active committee supporter and he was the first voice you heard at Crombie Park on a Saturday afternoon. Normally picking faults on the current Culter number five where he had such a distinguished career.”

In 2018, the club committee decided to name its portacabin The Alex Gander Irvine Hospitality Suite, after his health began to deteriorate the year before.

A ceremony to unveil a plaque dedicated to Alex took place on March 31, 2018 with his family and friends in attendance.

Gordon said: “This was a well-deserved appointment for a guy who loved and breathed Culter FC.

“He was a very well thought of member of the community.

“It will be very sad to say goodbye to the legend himself as he has been a huge part of the Culter Football Club history and he will be sorely missed.”

As well as football, Alex was also a keen supporter of the 47th Boys Brigade company, and always attended the pre-camp site at Moultrie Park in Ballater.

The club passed on its condolences to Diane and Fiona and the rest of the family.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 27 at 1.30pm at Peterculter Church, by invite only.

Alex’s hearse will first be visiting Culter FC Crombie Park on Malcolm Road at 12.4pm, where any committee members, supporters and friends are welcome to say goodbye.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to wear Culter FC colours if possible.