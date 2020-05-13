Tributes paid to ‘loveable rogue’ Roy Berry

Tributes have been paid to a north-east bus driver described as a “loveable rogue.”

Roy Berry, 64, died just eight weeks after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

He spent the majority of his working life as a bus driver, latterly with Oldmeldrum-based Bain’s.

Roy had always worked with buses having worked for his dad and then himself under the name Berry’s of Fyvie.

His former partner Marie Shaw from Fyvie spent the last two months looking after him following the diagnosis.

Despite splitting up more than a decade ago the pair remained friends and she said he a “heart of gold.”

Marie said: “He was a loveable rouge. He was one of these cheeky chaps and he had a heart of gold.

“He was there to help anyone. It didn’t matter what time it was, day or night, any of my lot could’ve phoned him and he would be there.”

Marie, 74, said when she met Roy he was out of work so she urged him to get back behind the wheel and start driving buses again.

She said when he left hospital he asked to go home with her to Fyvie so he could be with her.

Marie said: “We met and I encouraged him to go back driving, which he did for a company in Aberdeen for a while.

“I was introduced to all the bus people and he bought his first bus and started up on his own.

“The business unfortunately packed up and he went to work for Bain’s.

“He was only diagnosed eight weeks ago with lung cancer.

“When he got the diagnosis he phoned me and came to see me for a few days. When it came to discharging him he said ‘I want to go home.’

“But he meant home to Marie and that is what happened. He was back here for the last eight weeks.”

Roy has one son, and Marie said the bond between Roy and her own son Mark was extremely close.

She said: “He was like a step-dad to my kids and my son is just heartbroken. Roy and Mark did everything together. Roy helped him get his bus licence and they both got their bike licence.

“They were great mates. I think somebody likened them to Abbot and Costello.”

Roy died on April 29 just a couple of months after his diagnosis.

His funeral took place on May 6, and his employer Bain’s Coaches put on a guard of honour with vehicles being rebranded Berry’s of Fyvie in tribute.

Roy’s boss Doug Bain said he was happy to help wherever he could and was always keen to get involved with any aspect of the business.

He said: “He ended up doing all kinds of stuff and could turn his hand to anything. He was a driver, a mechanic, a digger driver and just an all-round good boy.”