Tributes flood in for popular Aberdeen butcher Harry

Family and customers have paid tribute to a beloved Aberdeen butcher, calling him a “great man” and a “legend”.

Harry Milne, who worked at Bucksburn’s H&S Milne and Sons, passed away on Thursday aged 75 following a battle with lung cancer.

His family said he bore the illness with great courage, dignity and humour.

Tributes have been pouring in from the community that Harry served for decades.

The dad-of-three, who had 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, worked in the trade for most of his life, taking over the butcher shop in Bucksburn in 1984.

His oldest son Kenny, 52, who took over the business when Harry retired five years ago, said: “He was very clever and he spoke to everybody.

“He had a sense of humour. He’d explain things to you and smile because he thought he was making it easy – and you’d end up more confused than you were before.

“When he was working he was always gathering information and he would share that knowledge with people to help.

“He would speak to everyone at great lengths and would try to remember things, like if they always bought eggs. If one day they forgot he would remind them.

“He was quite casual and laid back. He was quite happy to stand and speak to people, which caused us to work about 75-hour weeks! It became the normal for us.”

Harry had just celebrated his 53rd wedding anniversary with wife Sheena. As well as Kenny, he also has a son Stephen, 51, and daughter Laura, 44.

Since the family shared the news of Harry’s death on social media they have been inundated with hundreds of messages of condolence from customers.

One said: “As we tuck into our haggis we’ll remember Harry, a great man and master butcher.

“Gone but never forgotten, the sign above the shop is the official name, but to the community it will be forever ‘Harry’s’.”

Another wrote: “So sad to hear about Harry, he was a joker.

“He worked very hard but Harry your son Kenny has filled your place. Wonderful people, it’s people like you who make Bucksburn.

“Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time.”

Another tribute said: “Harry was such a lovely man, I’ve got so many happy memories of our conversations and nothing was ever a problem.

“Thoughts are with you all at this sad time. RIP great man. You’ll always be a legend.”

Kenny added: “It’s really nice. People have been coming into the shop in the past few days and have been bringing cards and flowers.

“I’ve been reading the comments on Facebook. Some of them are people who have been coming in for years. It makes you realise how well respected he was.

“It’s just a testament to what he was like as a person.”