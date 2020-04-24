Tributes as popular pub landlord who built up Aberdeen music scene dies aged 74

The owner of an Aberdeen pub who lost his fight with cancer this week has been praised for his work building up the music scene in Aberdeen.

Sandy Brown, 74, who died on Tuesday, became an “institution” as the owner of the Blue Lamp, a cosy venue that gave a platform for jazz, blues, folk and comedy.

His grandson, Lewis Brown, said the popular landlord would leave a lasting legacy in Aberdeen. He added: “He had spent the last few weeks in hospital, but had been fighting his illness long before he was finally taken in.

“I will miss him dearly as he had a massive influence on who I am today.”

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “Sandy was one of those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes and … he did an incredible amount to build up Aberdeen’s independent music scene. It’s a very sad day.”

The “Lampie”, which celebrated its 70th birthday last November, received a Landmark Award from the national organisation Hands up for Trad, and was commended for its “lifelong services to folk music, folk musicians and folk audiences”.

Neil Gibbons, of Jazz at the Blue Lamp, said he and his colleagues were “heartbroken”. He added: “We are all saddened by the loss of this quiet man who did so much for live music in Aberdeen.”