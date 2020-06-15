Tributes as north-east mum Jakki dies suddenly

Tributes have been paid to a north-east mum who “touched everyone’s hearts”.

Jakki Houston, 30, from Peterhead, died after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

And now a fundraiser set up to help Jakki’s daughter, Megan, 12, and to pay for burial costs, has raised more than £25,000.

Her mum, Margaret Houston, 60, said Jakki had a “heart of gold”.

She said: “She was so down-to-earth. She went out of her way to help anybody who needed it, she would be the first person there.

“When I had to go into hospital for an operation she just did everything for me.

“She had a heart of gold and she was one of the best. She touched everyone’s hearts”.

Jakki’s daughter had been out and had tried to call her mum, but when she couldn’t get hold of her she thought she had fallen asleep after work.

She discovered her when she returned home and raised the alarm.

Jakki was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on June 3, where she passed away two days later.

Jakki, who attended Peterhead Academy, worked as a supervisor at Sustainable Seafoods in Peterhead, and was employed as a bouncer at Deja Vu nightclub in the town and had worked there for three years.

Margaret added: “She was very hard working. She had two jobs working as a supervisor in a fish processing factory and she was also employed as a bouncer at Deja Vu nightclub.

“She did these jobs to ensure that she could provide for her daughter.

“One of my favourite memories with Jakki was when we were on holiday in Turkey. She would haggle in every clothes shop we went into and always got the items she wanted at the price she asked for.

“She lit up everybody’s life and I idolised her from the day she was born.”

Jakki leaves behind her daughter Megan, 12, brother Craig, 41, and stepbrothers Blue, 24, and Junior, 21. She also leaves behind her dad, James Houston.

Friends and family of Jakki set up a JustGiving page to raise money for Megan in the wake of her mum’s death.

Margaret added: “The idea for the fundraiser was because Jakki didn’t have any life insurance, and it was to cover the costs of the burial and to put money aside for Megan in a trust fund.

“The last time I checked the total was more than £25,000 which is amazing. The target was originally £1,000 but it just kept going up and up.

“Within 20 minutes it was at £5,000.”

Due to social distancing restrictions, Jakki’s funeral was private.

Deja Vu manager Nadine O’Rourke said Jakki will be “hugely missed” by everyone.

She added: “I don’t think anyone can begin to understand the type of person she was.

“She knew everyone and could talk people down before a situation escalated. We’ll never forget her.

“She was a really well liked person and she had a really big heart.

“She was fast on her feet, very professional and good at her job. She had a great rapport with customers.

“She will be missed hugely by all the staff at Deja Vu.”

