Tributes as north-east man dies playing game he loved

Tributes have been paid to a north-east community stalwart who died while playing the game he loved.

Ronald Duguid, 83, was playing lawn bowls at Millbank and Tillyfourie Bowling Club on August 18 when he suffered a massive heart attack and died.

The dad-of-three, who was born in Menmuir by Brechin and later lived in Echt and Danestone, attended Banchory Academy as a boy.

After training as a joiner, Ronald joined the Gordon Highlanders.

He spent his working life as a joiner before retiring in 1992.

Ronald was a respected volunteer at the club, where he helped maintain the lawn along with secretarial duties.

He used his joinery skills to repair the club’s roof and to install new seating, having taken up the sport around 20 years ago.

A big fan of football, Ronald spent many years as Echt AFC’s groundsman before stepping down from the role in 2008.

A family man, Ronald married Mabel in Stonehaven in 1965 and the pair played cards at the Dunecht Whist Club while living nearby. They later moved to Aberdeen.

He leaves Mabel, 80, and children Grant, 53, Alan, 52, and Elaine, 48, and siblings Ian, Eric, Moira, Hector, Leonard and the late Gordon.

Grant said: “My dad took up bowls about 20 years ago and he was very good at it. He loved to talk about bowls and chat with other players.

“It isn’t too many months ago that he won a triples contest. He loved to travel all over the place to bowl in the summer months.”

Ronald suffered the heart attack during an open day competition at the bowling club, in Sauchen.

Grant said: “On the day he died, he was wearing new bowling shoes and had complained that they were too slippy as he had slipped a little.

“He went to his car to change into another pair of shoes and then came back to the green to bowl. As he was about to bowl, he complained of feeling dizzy and then fell to the ground.

“At first people thought he had fallen over, but it became quickly apparent he had suffered a massive heart attack and there was nothing anyone could do to save him.

“He died playing the game he loved.”

Ronald’s funeral at Echt Parish Church on Friday was attended by about 170 people. His family asked for donations to be made in his memory to the Cardiology Ward 109 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and more than £800 was raised for the department.