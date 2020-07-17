Tributes as executive chairman of Aberdeen property firm dies aged 59

As executive chairman of the Aberdeen-based Property Management Company (PMC), Martin Rochfort played a “vital role” in the growth of the organisation and made a “huge impact” on those he worked with.

Mr Rochfort, who acquired PMC in 2002, died on July 10, aged 59, after a brief stay in hospital.

Mr Rochfort was born in Kenya, and moved to the north-east of Scotland, where he started a family and began his career in the property industry, in the 1970s.

He lived near Inverurie with his wife, Kathryn, and he is also survived by the couple’s two sons, Timothy and Simon.

In his role at the PMC, he was known for his efforts in mentoring and supporting his colleagues.

PMC, which employs around 25 people, was established in Aberdeen in 1995, and has its headquarters in Oldmeldrum, a property shop on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street, and offices in Inverness and Glasgow.

Neale Bisset, managing director of PMC, will now lead the organisation.

Mr Bisset said: “Everyone at PMC is deeply saddened by the news and our thoughts are with Martin’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Martin had a huge impact on everyone he met.

“Having joined the company in 2010, I’m extremely grateful for the support and mentoring he gave me throughout my career with him.”

Mr Rochfort was also director for Scotland for the Institute of Residential Property Management, which is dedicated to improving the education and qualifications of people in the industry.

In addition, he was a board member for the Property Managers Association Scotland, where he formerly served as president.

Outwith the property industry, the father-of-two was known to be a keen sailor, and enjoyed “travel, fine food and time with his family”.

PMC’s finance director Annette Hudson said: “Martin’s passion for his work and for the wider property industry were clear for all to see.

“He played a vital role in the growth and development of PMC over nearly 20 years and always had time for everyone in the office and valued their opinion.

“He has gone far too soon and he will leave a huge gap in the whole industry going forward.”