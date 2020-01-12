Tributes and donations for Dons-mad dad Scott Robertson

Tributes have poured in for a devoted Dons fan who passed away suddenly.

Scott Robertson, 45, attended thousands of games and travelled all over Europe supporting his team.

Despite living in Fife, Scott was well-known in the Granite City and regularly attended matches at Pittodrie. He died suddenly at home in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Now his wife Kerry, 43, has thanked her husband’s fellow fans for supporting her and sons Daniel, 18, and Kyle, 15.

She said: “Scott started supporting Aberdeen when he was a boy because he had family who lived in the north-east.

“Later on, after we met and had our boys, he introduced them to the football as well and they went on to become massive Aberdeen fans too.”

Kerry added: “He was totally devoted to me and the kids. He was a real family man.”

Keen runner Scott, who worked for window firm CR Smith, had battled Crohns disease for more than a decade – and inspired his friends and family with his courage.

Kerry said: “He was diagnosed 13 years ago and had two major operations. Scott was so determined not to let it get the better of him. He was told he would be off work for more than a year – but he ended up going back after six months.” Paying tribute to their dad, Daniel and Kyle started a fundraiser to pay for a banner in his memory, to be displayed at the game against St Mirren later this month.

And having initially hoped to raise £200, the fund has now gathered more than £1,000. The boys also hope to organise a minute’s applause.

Kerry said: “When we saw the amount of donations coming in, it really hit home how loved he was by everyone. We’ve decided that whatever is left over will be put towards Scott’s headstone.”

Kerry believes the support from Scott’s friends in the north-east has helped her family begin to come to terms with his death.

She said: “It was such a shock. He went to bed just after midnight and basically never woke up.

“The support we have had since has been incredible. I want him to be remembered as the cheeky chap he always was.”

Craig Ewen, who runs the Glenrothes Reds supporters’ club, said: “Scott was a brilliant guy. His humour was amazing.

“He had so many friends and was a big part of the club. He will be sorely missed by so many people.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/daniel-robertson