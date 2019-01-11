Tributes paid to well-known north-east vet

Tributes have been paid to a well-known north-east vet who loved sharing his knowledge about animals.

Allan Annat, from Stonehaven, passed away this week after contracting sepsis following cancer treatment complications.

The 70-year-old, who had battled skin cancer the last two years, was described as both a people and animal person.

Allan, a grandfather to Benjamin, 4, Michael, 3, and four-month-old Aubrey was one of the founding members of the Kirkton Vets Centre back in 2007.

Despite his ill health, Allan had worked on and considered staff members to be part of his family.

He was often seen at the centre with his two cocker spaniels Jill and Gypsy.

Today his daughter Shona Bithell, 37, said she and her brother John Annat, 38, had been overwhelmed by the number of messages they had received since her dad’s death on Monday.

She said: “It wasn’t a job to him, it was a vocation. He lived and breathed working with animals.

“He loved taking the time to educate people, if they came in with a puppy, on how to feed them and walk them, not just giving them their first vaccines.

“He loved all animals but dogs were probably his biggest passion.

“Dad loved his football, he was a lifelong Rangers supporter, and he’s passed that on to my brother John.

“He was so glad that Rangers won the Old Firm match just after Christmas, he watched it in hospital.

“He was both a people person and an animal person.

“He loved rock music like The Killers and Bon Jovi, and going to concerts. He loved playing music and was also a great cook.”

Allan, who was originally from Perthshire, moved to Stonehaven to start work, and before opening the Kirkton Vet Centre, worked out of the family home on Arduthie Road.

Despite his cancer diagnosis, Allan continued to make plans for the future, and he had been hoping to visit his family home near Crieff, where he grew up with his brother John.

Staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Kincardine Community Hospital have been thanked for their compassion when caring for Allan.

Shona said: “It was amazing to know there was so much love out there for him.

“The staff at Kirkton were like family to him. They felt he was family too and they all helped us when he was in hospital.”