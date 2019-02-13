Tribute to popular Aberdeen barman

A popular Aberdeen barman who was a well-known face in the city has sadly passed away aged 84.

Albert McIntosh, who was born in Aberchirder, was better known as Bertie.

He became a friend to the stars and a familiar face behind the taps at Aberdeen pubs.

Born on August 17 1934, Bertie went to school in Foggieloan before completing his education at Banff Academy.

He left school at 15 and started an apprenticeship as a painter in the village.

He moved to Aberdeen in 1952 after his older brother James died suddenly, to lend his support to the family with whom he stayed all his life.

Bertie was unsuccessful getting a painting job – but got work at The Butchers Arms in Hutcheon Street with the McBride family.

As he was only 17, he could not work behind the bar so became a cellar boy before moving up to pulling pints when he was 18.

After a few years, he became known as “one of the best barmen” in the city by his employer and punters.

He worked at the Rosebowl with Johnny Duncan, and before too long, he found his true niche at the Baird Lounge behind the Tivoli Theatre.

Bertie became friends with many of the stars who appeared at the historic venue, including Scottish singer Calum Kennedy and folk duo the Alexander Brothers.

In his later years he worked at the Caledon pub with Ned Brown and at the Hawthorn Bar with Eric Adams.

Following his retirement, Bertie spent well-earned time with his loved ones.

He is survived by his nephew Gerald and niece Olwyn.