Tributes paid to PC Buggins who died on duty near Montrose

Tributes have been paid to an experienced officer who died while on duty.

PC Roy Buggins died while attending an incident near Montrose yesterday afternoon.

The 51-year-old husband and dad was remembered at a Scottish Police Memorial ceremony held today.

Speaking at the event, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone expressed his sympathy for the family of PC Buggins

He said: “Only yesterday police constable Roy Buggins sadly passed away after taking unwell while discharging his duties in the town of Montrose in Angus.

“Roy had over 28 years service and was looking forward to retirement.

“He was a very experienced officer who worked throughout the Tayside area, most latterly in community policing and was held in high regard by his colleagues and indeed the local community.

“I know at this particularly sad time you will join me in sending the condolences of all us here and indeed the entire policing community.”

A statement from Tayside Division, where he was based, said: “Roy joined the then Tayside Police in 1990 and was initially posted to Forfar.

“He spent all of his 29 years of service with Tayside Police and Police Scotland in Angus, with spells in Friockheim and Carnoustie, before a ten-year spell in Arbroath.

“He then returned to Forfar for a time before becoming an integral part of the Montrose And Brechin Community Policing Team.

“Roy was a regular attendee at events in and around Montrose and Brechin, often with his colleague PC Ally Hutchison.

“He would regularly visit schools and retirement homes, speak with the public at police surgeries and ‘Coffee With A Cop’ meetings, and was very much a ‘weel-kent’ face in the local area.”

PC Roy Buggins’ name will be engraved on to the walls of the memorial at the Scottish Police College in Tulliallan.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.