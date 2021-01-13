Chance to pay tribute to much-loved Aberdeen FC coach Chic McLelland

Supporters and former colleagues of former Aberdeen FC player Chic McLelland will be able to pay their final respects, with his funeral to take place tomorrow.

The much-loved defender and long-serving youth coach passed away in December at the age of 67 following a decade-long struggle with dementia, and latterly Covid-19.

The number of people allowed to attend his funeral is restricted to 20 because of coronavirus restrictions – but Chic’s family have made arrangements for the hearse to pass Pittodrie Stadium on its journey to Aberdeen Crematorium.

His daughter Natalie hopes fans and well-wishers are able to pay their respects while adhering to Covid-19 rules as the car passes the stadium.

She said: “The car will pass by the stadium for a couple of minutes before it heads up to the crematorium.

“Because of the pandemic the number of people we are allowed to have at the service is restricted to 20. It’s meant we have only been able to invite six of his friends.

“It would be nice if people were able to pay their respects.”

Born in Glasgow, Chic made more than 200 appearances for the Dons in all competitions after joining the youth setup at the age of 14 and also played for Motherwell, Dundee and Montrose.

He also became a driving force behind the development of Aberdeen’s youth programme following the end of his playing career, and organised many trips abroad for the stars of the future.

Away from the game he loved, Chic was also a doting father-of-two and grandfather-of-three.

After he passed away, Natalie said: “Dad was always a very caring person.

“He would do anything for anyone – he wouldn’t say no.

“He was very active, even when he was ill. When we were able to take the children to see him, they would always remember him doing things – he would always be busy, pushing someone in a wheelchair or helping in the home.

“It was so heartbreaking for us all to see the way things were at the end, but he did have a good life.

“Aberdeen was lucky to have him.”

Chic’s funeral car will pass Pittodrie Stadium at around 12.30pm tomorrow before proceeding to Aberdeen Crematorium.