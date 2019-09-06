Tribunal clears doctor of wrongdoing at Aberdeen children’s hospital

A doctor accused of breaching a rule at an Aberdeen hospital has been cleared by a tribunal of any wrongdoing.

Dr Vasudevan Raju was working at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital when he was involved in an “adverse incident” in December 2016.

No details of the incident have been released.

When Dr Raju filled in a form in which he was obliged to declare involvement in the adverse incident, he did not.

However, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has now concluded there was no misconduct in the case.

According to a new MPTS report, Dr Raju met a colleague on January 24 2017 about the adverse incident and notes from that meeting were never uploaded to his record.

Had they been recorded, the report said, bosses would have known about the adverse incident.

Dr Raju also spoke to another colleague about the incident.

The report added: “The tribunal noted there was no evidence Dr Raju made a deliberate attempt to conceal his involvement in the adverse incident.

“Further he co-operated with the investigation and was aware this investigation was ongoing in the period between February and April 2017.”

The report added: “Dr Raju’s failure in not disclosing information about the adverse incident was not of the seriousness required to constitute misconduct.

“Further, it has not identified any significant departures from general medical practice.”

The report added that the tribunal was satisfied it was not appropriate to consider whether Dr Raju should be given a warning, as his ability was not impaired.

The report said Dr Raju’s representative told the tribunal his failing had “not given rise to any risk to patient safety, which is one of the core concerns regarding failings by doctors”.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “This person no longer works for NHS Grampian.”