Tribunal after Aberdeen doctor accused of dishonesty

A tribunal is set to be held over allegations an Aberdeen doctor failed to disclose to his supervisor his involvement in an “adverse incident” at a children’s hospital.

The hearing in relation to allegations of misconduct against Dr Vasudevan Raju will be held next month.

It is alleged Dr Raju did not disclose that he had been interviewed as part of an investigation into an incident at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital. He is no longer employed by NHS Grampian.

He is also accused of providing false information while working at another hospital.

Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) documents state: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that, between February and April 2017, Dr Raju failed to inform his educational supervisor that he was involved in an adverse incident at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, and that he had been interviewed about the incident as part of a level one investigation.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“It is also alleged that Dr Raju did not disclose this information in his appraisal in March 2017.

“It is also alleged that, in September 2017, Dr Raju provided false information to Dr A in relation to the standard practice while working at Wishaw General Hospital, regarding two medical conditions.

“It is alleged that Dr Raju’s conduct in relation to both matters was dishonest.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the proceedings scheduled.

“This person no longer works for NHS Grampian.”

The hearing will be held at St James’s Buildings in Manchester between August 19 and 30.

Dr Raju could not be reached for comment.