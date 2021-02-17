Trial of man accused of murdering Aberdeen grandmother stopped after he is deemed ‘medically unfit’

The trial of a man accused of murdering an Aberdeen grandmother in her home was brought to an end today because he is medically unfit to continue with the proceedings.

Norman Duncan, 42, has denied murdering Margaret Robertson, 54, at her flat in Promenade Court, on September 25 in 2019.

The court was previously told Ms Robertson, known as Meg, sustained multiple stab wounds, several of which could have caused her death on their own.

Duncan is alleged to have seized hold of her, pulled her, struggled with her, touched her breast, sexually assaulted her and repeatedly stabbed her on the head, neck and body with a knife or similar sharp instrument.

Duncan is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice between September 25 and October 1 in 2019 at 45 Promenade Court, addresses at Seaton Walk and Northsea Court and elsewhere.

A judge told jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh that investigations were carried out during an adjournment in proceedings and Duncan was deemed “medically unfit” to continue with the trial.

Lady Scott said: “He is ill and the trial cannot proceed any further.”