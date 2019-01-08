Trees down and power cut as weather hammers north-east overnight

High winds brought further disruption to residents of the north-east, as a yellow weather warning remained in place overnight.

Police Scotland dealt with five instances of fallen trees onto north-east roads overnight.

The A93 was the worst hit, with three separate instances.

Trees collapsed onto roads near the Inver Hotel in Braemar, near Ballater and between Banchory and Drumoak.

Two downed trees were also reported just outside Crathes Primary School near Banchory, forcing council staff to remove them.

Another incident was also reported on the B966 between Cairnbog and Fettercairn.

The reports come after a driver made a lucky escape yesterday when a tree fell on his car on Leggart Terrace in Aberdeen.

The road was closed for a number of hours as a result of the incident.

According to a police spokesman, all of the incidents have since been cleared.

North-east residents also faced a power outage early this morning.

In the Ballater and Braemar area, 491 properties lost their power supply, in what was described by a SSE spokeswoman as a “weather-related” fault.

Engineers are currently on site working to fix the problem, which was reported at 4.30am.

Some power had been restored to customers, but most still remained without a supply.

An initial estimate of 6.30am for the issue to be resolved has since been pushed back to 8am.

The spokeswoman apologised to the customers affected and said that everything was being done to restore the supply.