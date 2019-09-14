Trees cut down as plan for new Aberdeen community garden takes root

Diseased trees are being cut down in an Aberdeen green space as part of plans to build a community garden.

Julie-Anne Butchart wants to turn a plot of land on the corner of Roslin Terrace and Park Street into a garden for residents.

But trees currently on the site will need to be removed because they are not in a healthy condition.

Julie-Anne, the vice-chairwoman of Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council, is spearheading the regeneration project.

The mother of one has funding secured for the site and wants to reassure residents that more trees will be planted.

She said: “The trees are diseased and dying and branches are already starting to fall off.

“We are going to cut them down but it would be good for people to be aware that we are doing this because it is needed.

“We are going to replant new trees in the next year but only when the trees are strong enough.

“The new trees have been donated by the Woodland Trust.

“After two years it feels we are finally getting somewhere.

“In the next few weeks we will be planting flowers.

“I have received so much help, especially from Steven Shaw, the environmental manager at Aberdeen City Council.

“I am still looking for volunteers so anyone who is interested can do so by getting in touch with me.”

The trees will be cut down over the next couple of weeks.

Local councillor Michael Hutchison said: “Julie-Anne has done a lot of hard work to get this up and running and I’m sorry to hear about this setback.

“I’m sure the garden will go on to be a success.”

Julie-Anne hopes to find volunteers to help with the community garden and also hopes seeds and tools will be donated.

Anyone interested can e-mail Julie-Anne at juliebutchartcc@gmail.com