Tree works set to shut city road

A city road is scheduled to close while trees are removed.

Pitmedden Road in Dyce is to shut from 5am on March 11 until 10pm on March 15.

The temporary closure will be between Station House and Biedlestone Cottages, for trees to be removed as part of work carried out by Network Rail in the area.

While it is ongoing, access to properties will be maintained, but no through traffic will be permitted.

Fraser Bell, head of legal and democratic services at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The measures are necessary to protect public safety during tree removals for Network Rail works.”

An alternative route is available for anyone looking to travel this way via Dyce Drive, Airport Road, A96 Inverurie Road, B973 Main Road and the unclassified Caskieben Road.

For more information on the restriction, email aberdeeninverness@networkrail.co.uk