Tree planted to commemorate 100 years of public forestry in Scotland

A tree commemorating the centenary of public forestry in Scotland has been planted.

Lord Lovat Simon Fraser was joined by Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing for the event in Monaughty, near Pluscarden .

Alongside serving and retired foresters, they marked the centenary of the foundation of the Forestry Commission. The event also mirrored a historic planting which took place 100 years ago.

Lord Lovat said: “This tree planting will help in the ongoing effort to raise awareness of forestry’s currency, relevance or standing and to enrol the support of people from all walks of life in planting more trees.”

Mr Ewing said: “Marking this centenary today is a gesture of thanks both to the farsighted people who established the Commission and to the generations of foresters who have planted, nurtured and developed Scotland’s forests and woodlands over the past century.”