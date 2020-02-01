Supporters rally round north-east children’s charity targeted by collection-tin thieves

Kind-hearted shoppers have raised more than £500 for a charity after callous thieves stole one of its collection tins.

The Charlie House tin containing about £90 was swiped from the restaurant at Inverurie Garden Centre on December 15 in a crime described by police as a “despicable act”.

Catering manager Simon Robertson said staff then came up with an idea to help raise even more money for the charity so it would not lose out on vital donations.

Christmas trees usually reduced in price in the run-up to December 25 were given away to customers in exchange for donations.

This raised a total of £517.78 for the Charlie House charity, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Simon said: “The tin was taken in December; it’s the time of year everyone’s in the position where money is quite tight, so it was quite shocking.

“The tin was quite full at the time, with probably around £90 inside.”

Simon said shocked customers contacted the garden centre, offering to donate money, after hearing about the tin being stolen.

He said: “We had a few people contacting us, wanting to make donations, and a few contacted Charlie House as well.

“It was a terrible thing but something good came out of it. The amount of money made was quite a lot more.

“It ended up working out well, we’re happy with the result and it also raised some awareness for Charlie House as well.”

A replacement tin has since been put in place.

The original tin was stolen from the garden centre, which is on Oldmeldrum Road, between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on December 15.

No one has been charged over the incident.

Constable James Stewart, Garioch community police officer, said it was a “despicable act at any time of the year, but particularly during the festive period”.

Charlie House is fundraising for its Big Build Appeal, which aims to raise £8 million towards building and maintaining a new specialist support centre set within four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.

The eight-bedroom facility will offer parents and carers the chance to recharge their batteries while their children are being cared for by specially trained staff.

It will also have a dedicated private room for families to use as well as a sensory room, a library, spa pool, soft play area and therapy room.