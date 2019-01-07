Video: Driver’s lucky escape after tree crushes car in Aberdeen

A tree has fallen on an occupied car, blocking a north-east road this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Leggart Terrace at 2.30pm.

It is understood that someone was in the car at the time of the incident but they did not suffer any injuries.

Weather experts said winds of up to 75mph could batter the north-east today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for the area running noon today until 9am tomorrow.

