Treat for whale watchers after orcas seen off coast of Aberdeen

Wildlife watchers have had a whale of a time this week after a pod of orcas was seen splashing around off the coast of Aberdeen.

Walter Innes, a volunteer for the Wildlife and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) charity’s Shorewatch project, captured the mammals just a short distance from the shoreline at Torry Battery.

The enormous mammals are a common sight off Shetland and the west coast, but sightings of orcas, or killer whales, are very rarely seen on the east coast of Scotland – particularly south of Peterhead.

Katie Dyke, from the WDC’s Scottish Dolphin Centre at Spey Bay, said the five animals could be visiting from Norway.

She said: “The orcas were spotted in the bay at Girdleness, really close to shore.

“There were two males, two females or possible sub-adults, and then a calf. We do get orcas around the Scottish coastline and we do see orcas sometimes on the east coast, but usually much further north of Aberdeen, usually around the Moray Firth. It’s very unusual to see them so far south, especially so close to Aberdeen, particularly for this time of year.

“We think they could possibly be part of the Norwegian population, but because Walter has taken such good photos, we’re actually going to be able to send the pictures to scientists in Norway, who will be able to compare their markings to a catalogue of Norwegian orcas and confirm that for us.”