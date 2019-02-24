Treasure trove of Aberdeen nursery memories uncovered in pensioners shed

Long-forgotten class pictures from an Aberdeen nursery have been uncovered in a pensioner’s shed.

Graeme Watt, 90, was clearing out some of his late sister Oonagh’s possessions when he discovered the old photos from the former York Street Nursery.

Oonagh, who had been head teacher at the school, passed away last year aged 94.

She had spent the last four years of her life at Eastleigh Care Home in Peterculter after leaving her house in Ashley Park Drive.Now her brother is hoping the pictures she kept can jog the memories of some of the people in them.

Graeme said: “Oonagh was headmistress from just after the war until she retired in 1983, so she was at York Street for quite a long time.

“It might be nice for people to look back at these photos.

“I was just trying to get rid of a few things, but when I found the photos I didn’t want to just throw them out, because I thought they might be of use to someone who has a connection to the nursery.

“We were clearing out the house. Oonagh had been out of her home for four years and had been living in Eastleigh in Peterculter.

“For that time a few of her things had been lying in our shed, and we felt the time had come to get rid of them.

“It was when we were going through various boxes of things that we found she had kept all these photos.

“Some of them are really interesting.”

The 18 photos span the years from the 1940s to the 1970s.

Graeme added: “A lot of the pictures have dates on them and the names of the pupils on the back.

“It would be nice for the people in them to be able to look at the photos and pick themselves and their friends out.

“I knew Oonagh had kept a few things from her time at the nursery, but I didn’t realise there was this much or that it was as detailed as it is.

“There are lots of pictures from all different years, from the end of the war right up until she retired.

“I didn’t want to just chuck them out because they might be of use to someone else.

“They might jog a few people’s memories and help them look back at some happy times.”