Descendant of Highland games founder to attend north-east gathering

A descendant of one of the founding fathers of a north-east Highland games gathering will travel thousands of miles to attend the event for the first time.

William Mackintosh was the first-ever chairman of the Aboyne Highland Games in 1867 and was one of 20 men who organised the fledgling event 152 years ago.

Now his great-grandson Duncan Mackintosh will travel 3,000 miles to the Aberdeenshire town from the east coast of the USA on August 3 to be at the gathering.

He discovered the history of his ancestor last year after an internet search revealed a number of news articles about his relative.

Since then he has been planning on travelling to Royal Deeside to see the spectacle for himself.

Mr Mackintosh, who worked in hardwood manufacturing, will travel with his wife Annie, a former teacher, and their daughters Eliza and Adelaide.

He said he is looking forward to immersing himself in everything to do with the Highland games.

“I knew my family came from Aboyne, but did not know anything about my great-grandfather’s connection with the Highland games or being Lord Provost of Aboyne,” Mr Mackintosh said.

“When my father and I visited in 1967 he showed me where the family had stayed at Mill Cottage in Aboyne before they moved to Aberdeen.

“Learning what we have in the past year has filled in some of the blanks about our Scottish family tree.

“We’re really excited about our visit.

“It sounds like a fantastic event with lots going on – bagpipes, Highland dancing, tug o’ war and all the athletics events. What more could you ask for as a celebration of Scottish culture?

“From memory, Aboyne is in a beautiful setting, so it should be a great day.”

Alistair Grant, chairman of the event, added: “When we set out to build a picture of our founding committee as part of our 150th anniversary celebrations in 2017, we never expected to be contacted by one of their descendants living overseas.

“We were surprised when Duncan got in touch and are thrilled that he and his family are making the journey across the Atlantic to attend.”