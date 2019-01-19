Councillors to discuss makeover of north-east travellers’ site

Plans to redevelop a travellers’ site will be put before councillors next week.

Proposals have been made to refurbish a permanent traveller’s site nine miles out of Aberdeen on the A96 at Clinterty.

The move has been proposed in a bid to meet targets set by the Scottish Government.

In 2015, Holyrood issued a report to all local authorities on minimum site standards and gave councils until June 2018 to meet these standards.

A report to members of Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme committee said the local authority failed due to rising damp in properties, insulation and road safety issues.

The council has until December to meet these standards.

The committee will be asked to approve the creation of a business case when it meets at the Town House at 2pm on Wednesday.

The project would then be submitted as part of the council’s budget setting process in March.