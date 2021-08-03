Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Travellers ordered to move on from old AECC car park

By Lauren Taylor
03/08/2021, 4:30 pm Updated: 03/08/2021, 6:00 pm
Travellers who have set up in one of the deserted car parks at the old AECC site in Bridge of Don.
A group of travellers have been ordered to move on after pitching up at the old Aberdeen exhibition centre.

Caravans and cars appeared in the disused car park at Bridge of Don on Monday.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed officers have visited the encampment, and told the group to move on by 2pm tomorrow.

If they do not, the council will go to court for an eviction notice.

Police have confirmed they are aware of the encampment and that officers are working with the local authority on the matter.

The AECC was made redundant in 2019 when the P&J Live venue opened.

Residents have recently complained of noise, mess and antisocial behaviour in the area.

Last month, permission was granted for the redevelopment of the exhibition centre to go ahead, meaning the building will be demolished and almost 500 homes will be built in its place.

King’s Community Church, currently based on King Street, has also bought a section of the site, including the venue’s iconic tower.

Not only will it become home for the church community throughout the week and on Sundays, but it also be Aberdeen North Foodbank’s base.