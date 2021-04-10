A group of Travellers have left the car park of an Aberdeen school.

The group arrived at Lochside Academy on Wednesday and set up a number of caravans on the site.

Aberdeen City Council’s bid to evict them from the premises was successful following a court hearing yesterday.

It comes just a matter of days before children return to the Wellington Circle secondary, which first opened its doors in 2018.

Local authority bosses said the Travellers had agreed to move on from the car park following discussions with officials.

Sue Porter, a member of Cove and Altens Community Council, welcomed that progress was being made with the council’s court success.

She said: “They shouldn’t be on the school grounds.

“It is good they managed to get them to move. It is positive it has come to a conclusion and it hasn’t been drawn out while the kids are in school.”

Aberdeen City Council took legal action after caravans started appearing on the local authority-owned grounds during the week.

The case called at the city’s sheriff court.

Landowners can apply to their local sheriff court for an eviction order to remove illegal encampments.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We note the decision of the court and our liaison officers have been in discussion with the travellers who have agreed to move on.

“As with our other schools across the city, Lochside Academy will open to pupils on Monday as planned and in line with current Scottish Government health and safety guidance.”

The spokesman confirmed the group have now left the site.