Travel vaccinations now available at community pharmacies in Grampian

NHS Grampian has announced that vaccines for overseas travel are now available at select pharmacies across the region.

As of October 1, people can book their travel vaccinations at one of 35 community pharmacies in Grampian instead of with a GP.

The change is part of a wider national programme to move vaccinations away from GPs, which has already involved the creation of dedicated flu vaccine clinics.

Sarah Buchan, pharmaceutical services improvement and development manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with the community pharmacy network in Grampian to offer this service.

“Citizens requiring vaccinations to travel overseas will be able to make an appointment at any of the participating pharmacies and receive their vaccines. Their medical records will be fully updated to reflect the vaccinations administered.”

Nicol Baird, chairman of Community Pharmacy Grampian, added: “It is great to see so many pharmacies signed up to be part of this scheme.

“We operate at the heart of local communities and, whether people are travelling for work or leisure, we will be able to ensure they stay healthy while doing so.”

What vaccinations are available?

Travel vaccinations that are free through the NHS in Scotland, include:

The diphtheria, polio and tetanus combined booster

Hepatitis A

Typhoid

Cholera

Vaccinations which come with a cost:

Yellow fever

Japanese encephalitis

Tick-borne encephalitis

Rabies

Malaria tablets

The following vaccinations may have a cost if required for travel:

Hepatitis B

Meningitis

Tuberculosis

Additional information about participating pharmacies can be found here.