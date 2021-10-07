Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Travel vaccinations now available at community pharmacies in Grampian

By Ellie Milne
07/10/2021, 10:08 am
People will be able to arrange travel vaccinations at one of 35 community pharmacies

NHS Grampian has announced that vaccines for overseas travel are now available at select pharmacies across the region.

As of October 1, people can book their travel vaccinations at one of 35 community pharmacies in Grampian instead of with a GP.

The change is part of a wider national programme to move vaccinations away from GPs, which has already involved the creation of dedicated flu vaccine clinics.

Sarah Buchan, pharmaceutical services improvement and development manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with the community pharmacy network in Grampian to offer this service.

“Citizens requiring vaccinations to travel overseas will be able to make an appointment at any of the participating pharmacies and receive their vaccines. Their medical records will be fully updated to reflect the vaccinations administered.”

Nicol Baird, chairman of Community Pharmacy Grampian, added: “It is great to see so many pharmacies signed up to be part of this scheme.

“We operate at the heart of local communities and, whether people are travelling for work or leisure, we will be able to ensure they stay healthy while doing so.”

What vaccinations are available?

Travel vaccinations that are free through the NHS in Scotland, include:

  • The diphtheria, polio and tetanus combined booster
  • Hepatitis A
  • Typhoid
  • Cholera

Vaccinations which come with a cost:

  • Yellow fever
  • Japanese encephalitis
  • Tick-borne encephalitis
  • Rabies
  • Malaria tablets

The following vaccinations may have a cost if required for travel:

  • Hepatitis B
  • Meningitis
  • Tuberculosis

Additional information about participating pharmacies can be found here.