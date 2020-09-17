Travel survey maps out future of commuting in north-east

People expect to continue to keep up their walking and cycling, according to a poll by a north-east transport body.

Two travel surveys carried out by Nestrans have been looking to measure the changes in the way people are travelling amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Eight more surveys are planned.

According to data from the second poll, 83% of people expect to keep walking for leisure and exercise purposes with 74% expecting to continue to cycle.

The survey also revealed that three-quarters of north-east residents have concerns about using public transport such as buses, trains or taxis.

It found nearly half of those who previously travelled to work are now currently working from home with 59% of people saying they want to continue working this way with flexible hours.

The survey asked people to predict their future travel at work once all of the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

People said they predict making commuting journeys on almost three-quarters of their working days while 80% expect that virtual meetings will replace some, or all, face to face business meetings in future.

© Aberdeen City Council

Chairman of Nestrans, councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “Understanding travel behaviour through the course of the pandemic is an important part of our travel planning work to support people to make healthier and more sustainable journeys.

“Working alongside Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Councils, as well as other travel partners, the results will inform our work through the Covid-19 recovery period and beyond.

“I’m very pleased to see the continuing increase in levels of walking and cycling. Increasing active travel is a key priority for Nestrans, and the feedback from these surveys will help us find ways to support and sustain these changes as much as possible as restrictions ease.

“We face an uncertain period ahead, and I’m sure people will be interested to see the findings of these surveys as things change over the coming months.”