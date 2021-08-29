Travel: Living like the king of the Castle in Argyll

The holiday landscape has changed dramatically over the past 18 months, with foreign travel hugely curtailed, the cost of domestic staycations on an upward trajectory and availability often proving problematic.

Having been very cautious throughout the pandemic, my family and I didn’t fancy travelling abroad this summer, so we were on the lookout for a holiday experience in Scotland, but somewhere we hadn’t visited before. Step forward Rosneath Castle Park.

The five-star caravan park is situated on the shores of Gare Loch, in Argyll, and boasts wonderful ever-changing views. The journey took about three-and-a-half hours by car from Aberdeen, with the scenery in some parts making for an enjoyable experience and offering a reminder of why Scotland is revered around the world for its natural beauty.

Having never visited this part of the country before we were keen to get exploring, but first things first, we had to check in and familiarise ourselves with our surroundings.

To keep guests and staff safe, we were instructed to drive straight to our caravan where the key was in the door and a seal around the entrance indicated our accommodation was sanitised and safe.

Our caravan was very spacious, with the large living area more than capable of accommodating our Labrador-sized dog cage in the corner, without affecting the living space. The kitchen was well equipped and the master bedroom was a fine size – no climbing over the bed to reach the door as with some caravans.

After settling in we took a stroll through the park, which was peaceful with very little noise. We immediately felt the change of pace and adapted to holiday mode with ease.

The kids enjoyed themselves at the super play park followed by some time spent at the beach before we stopped for a drink at the onsite Castle Bar, where we checked in on the track and trace app and were served at our table outside in the sunshine.

We returned to the beach the following morning and spent a good few hours admiring the beautiful views, skimming stones, paddling and collecting shells. It was a treasure trove for the children, who searched the rock pools and found sea snails and crabs galore.

For those looking for adventure, the area has so much to offer, from Rosneath Castle’s own sailing school to walking trails, fishing, wild swimming and cycling. Slightly further afield you’ll find Loch Lomond Bird of Prey Centre, Glengoyne Distillery and Blair Drummond Safari Park to name just a few.

Some old-fashioned fun can be had on the Waverley, the world’s last sea-going paddle steamer, which sails from Kilcreggan – three miles from the park – in July and August. But it was to Loch Lomond we travelled to take a cruise on the tranquil waters over to the island of Inchcailloch.

Boarding from a packed Luss pier, we found plenty of space on the reduced-capacity Cruise Loch Lomond vessel and had the inside deck almost to ourselves. We enjoyed a 40-minute cruise along the loch during which we learned about its history, and even spotted an osprey nest complete with mother and two chicks.

After that, we were dropped off at the pretty little island of Inchcailloch where we had three hours to explore. After a picnic, we climbed to the top of the hill to be rewarded with stunning 360 degree views of the loch and its many islands, all framed by dramatic mountains. It was well worth the short climb despite it being a very warm day.

After a quick descent, it was time to cool off in the calm waters of the loch, which were surprisingly warm in the shallows. The children then launched themselves off the little jetty before drying off and being collected by the boat for our return journey to Luss.

With the temperature sitting around 24 degrees, Luss beach looked more like somewhere on the Med, with hundreds of sun worshipers stretched out on the sands, speedboats and jet skis zooming across the water and ice cream sellers doing a roaring trade. Who needs to go abroad when Scotland has all this?

Returning to the park, we were welcomed by the countless resident bunnies before enjoying a drink outside at our picnic table, soaking in the loch views. We then ordered a takeaway from the onsite restaurant and enjoyed some very decent fare, all reasonably priced to boot.

Sitting watching the world go by on the water was a real pleasure.

We loved our time at Rosneath Castle Park. The resort felt safe and relaxed with a mix of holidaymakers and owners. In fact one lady we met told us she had been visiting for nearly 40 years.

The laid-back pace and beautiful surroundings made for a lovely escape from city life, and the area boasts an array of activities to suit all tastes.

Oh, and there was barely a midge in sight. What more could you ask for?

TRAVEL FACTS

Rosneath Castle Park

Near Helensburgh, Argyll G84 0QS

www.rosneathcastle.co.uk

Monday September 6, four nights, Loch View two-bed caravan (sleeps six), from £318.

Saturday September 10, seven nights, Gareloch pet-friendly two-bed caravan (sleeps six), from £422.

Monday September 27, four nights, Gareloch pet-friendly two-bedroom caravan (sleeps six), from £253.

Friday October 1, three nights, Lomond pet-friendly three-bed caravan (sleeps eight) from £209.

www.cruiselochlomond.co.uk