Travel firm with Aberdeen branch ceases trading

A travel with more than 50 branches across the UK including one in Aberdeen has ceased trading.

STA Travel, who had a store on Upperkirkgate, has collapsed according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

The firm specialises in package tours for backpackers and young people and employed around 500 staff.

Andrew McConnell, spokesman for ATOL, said said they were helping anyone still on holiday with the company.

He said: “We understand this will be concerning news for anyone who has booked to travel with the company or has had their booking cancelled. It is a sad day for the industry when a long established business like STA Travel Ltd ceases trading, especially one that many may be used to seeing in their towns and on their high streets.

“However, the ATOL scheme exists for exactly this kind of situation and we are making arrangements so that all ATOL protected customers can either continue their holiday and return home as normal, or make a claim if they are due to travel.”

A spokeswoman for STA Travel Ltd said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was to blame for its demise.

She said: “The global impact of the coronavirus pandemic has brought the travel industry to a standstill.

“Over recent months, we have taken decisive measures to secure the business beyond Covid-19.

“However, sales have not picked up as anticipated due to consumer uncertainties, further restrictions and renewed lock-down measures, which are expected to largely continue into 2021.

“This week, it was announced that STA Travel’s Swiss parent company, STA Travel Holdings AG, had filed for insolvency.

“Today, as a result of that decision, and upon reviewing the UK business, we have been left with no choice but to cease trading with immediate effect. Over the coming days, we will be working through the process and how it might impact our operations.”