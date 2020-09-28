TUI announces plans to close north-east branch

A travel agent has confirmed it plans to close one of its branches in the north-east.

The future of TUI’s stores in the region had been the subject of speculation, amid rumours it could close multiple sites.

However, it has now announced that although its branch in Aberdeen will remain open, the branch in Portlethen will close.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “The TUI retail store in Aberdeen is open to customers at present and we currently have no plans to close this store.

“We can confirm, however, that we’ve made the very difficult decision to permanently close the TUI retail store located in Portlethen Asda.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for their support and our amazing retail advisors for all their hard work.”

North-east MSP Liam Kerr described the news as “devastating”.

He said: “It’s devastating to see yet more closures on our high streets and town centres.

“The unfortunate circumstances and restrictions that have been put in place have obviously had a huge impact on travel agents such as TUI and my thoughts go to the workers who have been affected by this through no fault of their own.

“It’s vital the appropriate support is now given to them through this difficult period.

“The company must also ensure customers who have booked a trip with TUI aren’t left in the dark over any refunds because of these closures.

“It’s imperative that people receive the same access to customer service and the company has a duty to deliver this.”