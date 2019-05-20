Travel chaos as Aberdeen flights cancelled

An Aberdeen woman has spoken of “chaos” at Manchester Airport after fuel issues saw almost 70 flights cancelled.

A total of 69 cancellations were made at the airport, with 37 of the cancelled flights arrivals, and 32 departures.

Several of those outbound flights were travelling to Aberdeen.

An issue with the power at the airport impacted on fuel supply, and saw flights from various airlines hit.

Hannah MacRory, of Bridge of Don, was one of the passengers whose flight was cancelled yesterday.

She managed to secure a seat for her and her partner on a coach travelling back to the city, which took 11 people out of the almost 60 planned for the flight.

The 27-year-old, who had spent the weekend in Liverpool, said: “We had a 4.40pm flight and we were sat there until 6pm. We knew something was up but they didn’t tell us what.

“There were 59 of us on the flight. They were telling us different things, and they told us there would be a coach but they didn’t know when as it was coming from Birmingham.

“It showed up and it was an 11-seater. We had to run for it.

“The people who didn’t get on were put on a bus to Edinburgh and they were going to organise taxis from there.

“We got back at 5am this morning. It was just awful, it was chaos.”

A statement from the airport said “most scheduled flights” would operate as normal today, but “there will be a small number of delays and cancellations as a result of the issues experienced.”

Staff apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers travelling yesterday, and urged anyone affected by cancellations to contact their airline.

Three north-east flights travelling between the two cities were cancelled this morning as a result of yesterday’s issues.