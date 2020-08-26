Travel agent opens new branch in north-east town

A travel agent has opened a new store in Aberdeenshire.

Hays Travel opened its new branch on Marischal Street in Peterhead yesterday, despite the current challenges facing the the travel industry.

The company has taken on the former TUI store which closed in July, making it the 50th Hays Travel branch to open in Scotland.

Local fisherman and star of BBC’s Trawlerman, Jimmy Buchan, along with Councillor Dianne Beagrie cut the ribbon to officially mark the occasion.

Karen Erridge, who is the former branch manager of the TUI store in Ellon, said: “We are so excited to be open and trading in Peterhead. It is really positive news for the travel industry at the moment.

“It’s great that we have been able to invite the girls from TUI to join the Hays Travel family. We can’t wait to welcome our customers through the doors and hopefully meet some new faces too.”

Irene Hays, joint owner and chair of Hays Travel said: “We are delighted to have opened our first branch in Peterhead and welcome the team into Hays Travel.

“At Hays Travel we revolve around our community and look forward to getting even more involved in the community spirit of Peterhead.”