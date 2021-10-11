Traumatised man who discovered James Bulger’s body handed supervision

A man who was found carrying a knife in just his underwear has been handed a three-year supervision order after it emerged he discovered the body of murdered toddler James Bulger when he was a teenager.
James Riley was dumped out of a car and onto an Aberdeen street after having been stripped of his clothes and searched for money.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.