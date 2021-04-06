Show Links
Transport trouble in the north-east as snow drifts cause road issues and weather warning remains in place

by David Walker
06/04/2021, 8:12 am Updated: 06/04/2021, 9:04 am
Buses in Aberdeenshire have been delayed and crashes have been reported on the roads as snow continues to batter the north-east.

Snow drifting across routes between towns and villages has caused them to become blocked, with Traffic Scotland reporting that the A90 at Fraserburgh is down to one lane both ways.

Heavy snow has also been reported in Stonehaven and some parts of Aberdeen, with the B9005 between Fyvie and Cross of Jackson also bad for lying snow.

Snow has fallen overnight in Stonehaven

A lorry reportedly jacknifed on the A98 between Fraserburgh and the B9032 Memsie turn-off with a gritter sent out to clear the road.

A crash was also reported on the A92 just before the Charleston flyover, although it is passable with care.

On the buses, the Aberdeen to Stonehaven service is not visiting Skateraw Road in Newtonhill due to the poor weather conditions.

A number of other Aberdeenshire services have been delayed due to snow, ice and high winds.

Heavy snow was also reported in the Highlands, while a yellow Met Office wind warning has been issued for Shetland between noon and 5pm.

 

Police are still warning people to travel with caution across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Yellow weather warning for snow

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow remains in place across the north and north-east until 10am today.

The meteorological body has said people in the area covered by the yellow warning can expect between 1-2cm of snow, or more if they live on higher ground.

It warns that some travel may be disrupted by the weather, with longer journey times by bus, train or road.

However, the weather is expected to improve slightly later on in the morning, with cold winds replacing the snow.