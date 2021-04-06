Transport trouble in the north-east as snow drifts cause road issues and weather warning remains in place

Buses in Aberdeenshire have been delayed and crashes have been reported on the roads as snow continues to batter the north-east.

Snow drifting across routes between towns and villages has caused them to become blocked, with Traffic Scotland reporting that the A90 at Fraserburgh is down to one lane both ways.

NEW❗️⌚️07:00 The #A90 at Fraserburgh – reports the road is down to one lane both ways due to snow. Gritters are attending. Please #DriveToConditions Traffic cams: https://t.co/BNHpo8zBhD@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/7sGiukHqVT — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 6, 2021

Heavy snow has also been reported in Stonehaven and some parts of Aberdeen, with the B9005 between Fyvie and Cross of Jackson also bad for lying snow.

A lorry reportedly jacknifed on the A98 between Fraserburgh and the B9032 Memsie turn-off with a gritter sent out to clear the road.

#BBirdServiceUpdate #Macduff #Frsaerburgh

Due to a lorry blocking the A98 at Memsie crossroads the 271 service will be diverted via New Pitsligo and Strichen .Sorry for the inconvenience this may cause pic.twitter.com/vxPdqGwaXU — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) April 6, 2021

A crash was also reported on the A92 just before the Charleston flyover, although it is passable with care.

On the buses, the Aberdeen to Stonehaven service is not visiting Skateraw Road in Newtonhill due to the poor weather conditions.

A number of other Aberdeenshire services have been delayed due to snow, ice and high winds.

#BBirdServiceUpdate Aberdeen&shire Services Update

Due to Snow/ice/High Winds the 35/272/271/301/303 service will be subject to Delays .Sorry for the delays pic.twitter.com/i0lVd0Bt6y — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) April 6, 2021

Heavy snow was also reported in the Highlands, while a yellow Met Office wind warning has been issued for Shetland between noon and 5pm.

Police are still warning people to travel with caution across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Yellow weather warning for snow

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow remains in place across the north and north-east until 10am today.

The meteorological body has said people in the area covered by the yellow warning can expect between 1-2cm of snow, or more if they live on higher ground.

It warns that some travel may be disrupted by the weather, with longer journey times by bus, train or road.

However, the weather is expected to improve slightly later on in the morning, with cold winds replacing the snow.