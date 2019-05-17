Transport Secretary will not meet A96 action campaigners

The Transport Secretary will not meet north-east campaigners calling for the Scottish Government to dual the existing A96.

MSP Peter Chapman had asked Michael Matheson if he would meet with the A96 action group.

Scottish Government is appraising options to build a dual carriageway between Inverness and Aberdeen and a number of public exhibitions will be held later this month.

At Holyrood’s rural economy and connectivity committee, Mr Chapman told the minister that campaigners who want the existing road to be dualled at Inverurie “should be heard”.

However, Mr Matheson said the group would be given the opportunity to “feed in” to the consultation on the remaining route options in the next fortnight.

But he will not meet the action group because the option to dual the existing A96 has already been ruled out.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Chapman said: “There is great concern about the routes still on the table where bypassing Inverurie is concerned.

“I met with the group just the other week; very professional and a very well-argued case that dualling the existing route is far and away the best option.

“I have asked for a meeting with yourself as soon as possible to discuss this. I would invite you to allow these people to come and speak to you. I think it needs to be heard.”

Mr Matheson said: “Part of the public consultation process starts in the next couple of weeks.

“It will set out why the route has been excluded. There are very good practical reasons.

“Those who are involved in this campaign will have the opportunity to feed into this consultation.”