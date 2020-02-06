Transport Scotland urged to approve plans to make north-east train station more accessible

Transport Scotland is being urged to approve work to make a north-east station more accessible.

A report prepared on behalf of Nestrans, the regional transport partnership for the region, has been submitted regarding issues at Insch.

It follows a public consultation last October.

Nestrans chairwoman Sandra Macdonald said: “We know from the survey engagement that a wide range of people are affected by the access arrangements at the station.

“Not only is there a strong desire within the community for future improvements to be made, the consultation has suggested that the station would be used more frequently if accessibility was improved by the access arrangements at Insch station.”

Insch is regarded as one of the least accessible stations in Scotland.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “We believe in the absolute rights of disabled people to participate as full and equal citizens. Our vision is that all disabled people can travel with the same freedom, choice, dignity and opportunity as other citizens.

“We are aware of local concerns regarding accessibility at Insch station and will respond to this Nestrans report once we’ve had the opportunity to consider its findings.”