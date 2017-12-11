Transport Scotland shells out £44,000 on promoting safety benefits of average speed cameras on A90

Transport Scotland has spent almost £44,000 on a campaign to promote the use of yellow average speed cameras on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road.

The controversial safety measures have been installed all along the busy road, and went live at the end of October.

The £2 million project to install the 30 devices on the 50-mile stretch between Stonehaven and Dundee began earlier this year. And Transport Scotland has spent £43,853 since March advertising their safety benefits.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr said that although safety was vital, he was concerned about the price tag of the advertising efforts.

He added: “I think many taxpayers will rightly ask if spending £44,000 on a PR exercise to promote these cameras is a sensible use of resources. Evidence from the police suggests that average-speed cameras may not have prevented almost half the accidents on the A90 in recent years. Many crashes happen at junctions, private entrances and roundabouts – with vehicles often not moving fast enough to be detected by these fixed devices.”

The Scottish Government’s Transport Minister Humza Yousaf insisted that the campaign represented money well spent. He said: “I am astounded Liam Kerr believes that spending money in order to stop people from dying on our roads is a waste of resource. Average-speed cameras have reduced fatalities.”