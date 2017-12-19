Transport minister undecided on support for North Sea copters public inquiry

Scotland’s transport minister is undecided on whether to support calls for an independent public inquiry into North Sea helicopter safety.

Humza Yousaf met a delegation of trade union representatives yesterday in Edinburgh to hear their fears about offshore transport safety.

Unite regional officer Tommy Campbell said the meeting was “helpful and informative” and that Mr Yousaf had listened to workers’ concerns.Tommy Ca

Mr Campbell said both sides intended to meet again in the New Year to “follow up on some of the points made”.

For more on this story, visit energyvoice.co.uk