Transport chiefs urged not to make north-east wait 20 years for A90 dualling

A north-east councillor is urging transport chiefs not to make them wait two decades for a major road link upgrade.

The regional transport strategy (RTS) was discussed by Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee yesterday.

It has been put together by Nestrans, the north-east’s transport partnership.

The RTS is a long-term strategic document which sets out the direction for potential new infrastructure in the north-east over the next two decades.

The latest proposed strategy, covering up to 2040, has a focus on maintaining and extending existing infrastructure.

It proposes introducing “safety and reliability enhancements” on several key routes to Peterhead and Fraserburgh, as well as dualling the A90 to Toll of Birness.

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Alan Fakley said it was vital that the road network connections to the Buchan town be improved for the economy.

He said: “Without doubt, the north-east of Scotland is the engine room of the Scottish economy but the fact that the transport network to the northern ports is no longer fit for purpose.

“Our businesses rely on a good transport network. Dualling to the north ports is not nice to have it is essential.

“Any accidents at the Toll of Birness or along the A952 means the port is effectively closed meaning they can’t get a product out.

“We can’t put our seafood products on a bus or a bicycle and we do need fast and efficient infrastructure.

“Peterhead is not only the largest fishing port in the UK it is also a major hub in the energy transition industries.

“We can’t wait for another 20 years for these projects to be considered again.”

Central Buchan councillor Jim Ingram said he agreed with Mr Fakley and wants to make sure any potential upgrades can go ahead.

He said: “The opportunity is to build on the AWPR and improve the roads infrastructure between Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

“Both of these towns are important to the north-east’s economy.

“Hopefully we can get some improvements in my lifetime. I’m away to be 81 in a few weeks and I suspect I won’t see the improvement but we’ve got to work for future generations.”

Mid-Formartine councillor Paul Johnson said he was concerned that the majority of the projects being considered as part of the strategy were too focused on the roads network.

He praised the contents of the response from Aberdeenshire Council but wants Nestrans to ask ministers

Councillor Johnson said: “I think that the actual report is extremely well written and there is a lot of very good work in it.

“I can see all the points and environment issues. It says everything I think needs to be said.

“When you look at all of the projects they are all to do with roads and perhaps how cars move around.

“I know that is the universal views of councillors. We are in huge danger of damaging our council reputation because we were going to have accusations of hypocrisy.

“We have a document which says all the right things but doesn’t do them. It is the same old in terms of the projects.”

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping said he would like to see a rail link for the north-east corner but accepts that it is unlikely to happen.

He pointed to efforts in the Borders which successfully lead to the region’s railways being restored.

Councillor Topping said: “It is something I have mentioned for 34 years and again we talk about the old Buchan line. There would have to be a different route.

“When you look at the Borders they campaigned for 40 years and that is now a reality. I do appreciate the financial constraints.

“It would take the pressure off the roads in terms of freight.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s response to the Nestrans consultation will be considered by the transport body’s board next month with a final RTS being published before the end of 2020.

Sandra Macdonald, chairwoman of Nestrans said: “Investing in a modern, safer road along the whole length of the A90 north of Ellon is certainly an ambition and there is no doubt that significant improvements are needed.

“The immediate realistic ask, however, might be for investment in the cases already made for dualling the stretch from Ellon to the Toll of Birness and that of the roundabout itself.

“These business cases have been made with STAG (Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance) appraisals showing positive outcomes.

“Whether the A90 north of the roundabout requires full dualling is still up for debate. It would prudent to continue to push for funding to deliver on the business cases in hand and to continue the dialogue going forward about the most northerly section.”