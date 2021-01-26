Transition Extreme backs council plan for new Dons stadium at Aberdeen beach

Bosses at an extreme sports centre say they are supportive of Aberdeen City Council’s plans for a new football stadium at the beach – even if it means it has to relocate.

The Evening Express exclusively revealed last week that council officials are in talks with Aberdeen FC over the possibility of building a new ground on land occupied by the closed Doubletree hotel on Beach Boulevard.

The local authority is keen to embark on the regeneration of the area at the beach and sees the football club as a key part of that.

Also located on council-owned land at the hotel site is extreme sports facility Transition, which city leaders said they would look at moving if talks over the stadium are successful.

Despite the possibility of having to relocate, Transition chief executive Ross Blackadder welcomed the stadium idea – and said the centre was committed to playing its part in the area’s regeneration.

© DC Thomson

He said: “We are delighted to hear that the council is looking at regenerating the beachfront area.

“As well as being the spiritual home of AFC, the beachfront has been the home of Transition Extreme since 2007 and during that time we have become an integral part of the community, providing vital social services through our charitable activities, whilst also being the home to adventure sports in Aberdeen.

“We look forward to being involved in any project that looks to regenerate an important part of the city.”

Aberdeen FC was given planning permission for a new stadium at Kingsford in 2018, and a training complex at the same site opened the following year.

However, the club admitted progress has “stalled” due to the financial impact of Covid-19.

© DC Thomson

City council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the club remaining in the city would protect businesses and boost the local economy.

He added: “As co-leader of Aberdeen City Council I will do everything I can to make this happen. We need to keep investing in the city.”

When the news broke last week a Dons spokeswoman said: “With Pittodrie earmarked for housing, we are a key stakeholder at the beach. During initial conversations, the possibility of the club being involved in the sports and leisure element was discussed. It’s far too early to make any comment on whether or not this would be progressed by either the club or the council.

“We remain committed to a new stadium, sports and community facilities at Kingsford, albeit our plans to progress to the next stage have stalled due to the financial challenges we are facing as a result of the pandemic.”